LIVE: Trump and members of the US coronavirus task force hold press briefing in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday, April 14, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 23,000 in the US.

As of Monday afternoon, the US had over 582,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly