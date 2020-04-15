LIVE: Trump and members of the US coronavirus task force hold press briefing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Wednesday, April 15. On Tuesday’s briefing, Trump announced the US will halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump accused WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”. European politicians and health experts have condemned the decision, as the world registers nearly two million cases of the virus and at least 126,000 deaths .

The US contributes more than any other country to the WHO, with more than $400 million (€368.2) per year. WHO’s annual budget is estimated at $4.8 billion (€4.4 billion).

As of Wednesday afternoon, the US had over 609,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and over 26,000 death, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

