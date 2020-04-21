LIVE: Trump and members of US coronavirus task force hold press briefing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday, April 21, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 42,000 in the US.

As of Tuesday morning, the US had over 790,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and over 40,600 related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

