LIVE: Trump and US coronavirus task force members hold press briefing in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday, April 7, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 11,800 in the US.

During Saturday’s press briefing, Trump said that this week and next will probably be the hardest ones the United States will face in the fight against coronavirus and that “there will be a lot of death.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the US had over 369,000 confirmed cases and over 11,800 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly