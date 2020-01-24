Live: Trump attends anti-abortion ‘March for Life’ in DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Donald Trump will speak at the “March for Life” in Washington DC on Friday, January 24, as he announced on Twitter, becoming the first US president to attend the anti-abortion rally.

Protesters are set to gather on the National Mall and march on the Capitol Hill on the anniversary of 1973’s Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, which legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Several anti-abortion advocates are expected to hold speeches during the event which this year has the slogan “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Women”.

