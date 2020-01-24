-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live: Trump attends anti-abortion ‘March for Life’ in DC
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Donald Trump will speak at the “March for Life” in Washington DC on Friday, January 24, as he announced on Twitter, becoming the first US president to attend the anti-abortion rally.
Protesters are set to gather on the National Mall and march on the Capitol Hill on the anniversary of 1973’s Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
Several anti-abortion advocates are expected to hold speeches during the event which this year has the slogan “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Women”.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly