LIVE: Trump gives statement after strikes on US military bases in Iraq

US President Donald Trump is giving a statement in Washington DC on Wednesday, January 8, following Iran’s missile strikes on two US military bases in Iraq. Iran targeted the US bases in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike last week. The general was buried in his home town of Kerman on Wednesday.

