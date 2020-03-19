LIVE: Trump holds press conference on coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington DC on Thursday, March 19, on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that aims to provide free testing for COVID-19, secure two weeks of paid emergency leave, and increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, there are more than 9,400 confirmed cases in the United States and 150 deaths as of March 19.​

