LIVE: Trump holds press conference on coronavirus response

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a news conference in Washington DC on Saturday, March 14, to provide an update on the pandemic.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly