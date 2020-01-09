LIVE: Trump proposes changes to US environmental policy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump proposes major changes to US landmark environmental law in Washington DC on Thursday, January 9. The changes intend to facilitate the approval of construction, energy and infrastructure projects without environmental reviews. The proposals come a week after the US government marked the 50th anniversary of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which was introduced on January 1, 1970, by President Richard Nixon.

