LIVE: Trump sends off navy hospital ship for New York coronavirus mission

US President Donald Trump is sending off a navy hospital ship from Norfolk, Virginia, to New York City on Saturday, March 28, on a mission to aid victims in the new epicenter of coronavirus in the US.

The USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed hospital ship with large red crosses on its sides is expected to arrive in New York Harbor by Monday.

The Comfort sailed to New York in 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and has since undertaken domestic missions in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

