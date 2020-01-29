Share
LIVE: Trump signs US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement at White House

US President Donald Trump will sign the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) at the White House on Wednesday, January 29.

The new deal will replace the longstanding North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

