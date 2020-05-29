LIVE: Trump takes part in roundtable on reopening businesses with industry executives

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with industry executives in Washington DC on Friday, May 29.

Trump and the executives are set to discuss the reopening of the American businesses, despite the rising number of fatalities associated with the coronavirus in the United States.

The US has registered over 1,720,00 cases of the coronavirus with more than 101,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

