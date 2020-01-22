LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial sees partisan clash over rules, permissible documents

US President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, claims he is innocent of the charges.

