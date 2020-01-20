LIVE: UK-Africa Investment Summit in London: closing session

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, draws to a close in London on Monday, January 20.

The UK-government organised event brings together actors in the public and private sectors to promote investment in Africa.

Around 20 leaders from Africa are participating, among them Egyptian President and African Union Chair Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

