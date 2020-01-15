LIVE: UK PM Johnson takes questions from lawmakers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 15. On January 11, the House of Commons approved the UK EU withdrawal agreement in the final reading.

The bill will be debated at the House of Commons later this week.

The UK is set to leave the EU on January 31.

