LIVE: Ukraine International Airlines executives hold news conference in Kiev

The executives of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) hold a press conference in Kiev on Saturday, January 11, following the statement by the armed forces of Iran , saying that the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane was ‘unintentionally’ shot down on Wednesday. 176 passengers and crew were killed in the incident. The Iranian army said the plane was mistaken for a hostile target after it approached a sensitive military site. Ukranian President Vladimir Zelensky posted on Facebook that the country ‘insists on the full admission of guilt’ by Iran.

