LIVE: UK’s largest coronavirus hospital opens at the ExCel convention centre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside the ExCel convention centre in London on Friday, April 3, as the NHS Nightingale Hospital, one of the biggest in the world, open its doors to patients.

The hospital, which was assembled in 10 days, is intended to house up to 4,000 people. It was set up in order to ease the pressure on nearby hospitals which have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly