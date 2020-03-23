-
LIVE: UN Secretary-General Guterres holds briefing on COVID-19 and world conflicts
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press briefing in New York City on Monday, March 23 to speak about the growing spread of the new coronavirus and conflicts around the world.
Over 328,000 people have contracted the coronavirus, with over 13,000 subsequently dying since the beginning of the outbreak according to data collected by John Hopkins University.
CREDIT: UNTV
