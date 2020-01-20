LIVE: UN Security Council discuss OPCW report into Douma (ORIGINAL)

The UN Security Council are meeting in New York on Monday, January 20, to discuss the report prepared by Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the alleged chemical attack on Douma in April 2018.

The meeting was called by the Russian Permanent Representative.

