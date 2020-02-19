Share
LIVE: UN Security Council holds meeting to discuss Syria

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting in New York on Wednesday, February 19 to discuss the situation in Syria.

Last January, the UNSC has passed a resolution extending cross-border operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria. Russia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States abstained from voting in the resolution, while eleven countries voted in favour.
