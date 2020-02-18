LIVE: UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting on the situation in Ukraine, in New York on Tuesday, February 18.

The meeting was requested by Russia on occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Minsk II agreement with an aim to discuss its implementation.

The debate will take place several days ahead of the discussion on Ukraine at the General Assembly.

