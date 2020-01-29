LIVE: UNSC holds briefing and consultations on Libya – ENG

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UN Security Council is meeting in New York on Wednesday, January 29 for consultations, amid ongoing discussions on a British-drafted resolution endorsing the outcome of the Berlin conference on Libya.

Special Representative and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame is expected to brief members on the latest situation, as forces of the two rival governments are engaging in renewed clashes.

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Germany, Ambassador Jurgen Schulz, will also brief the Council on Libya sanctions in his capacity as chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee.

