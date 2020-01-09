LIVE: UNSC holds open debate on upholding UN Charter

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The United Nations Security Council is holding an open debate under the agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security” on Thursday, January 9.

The Council is expected to discuss the importance of upholding the Charter for the maintenance of international peace and security as well as the crucial role of safeguarding and enhancing respect for the Charter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was initially expected to address the Council on the US strike that killed Iran’s top military official in Baghdad, but was denied a visa to travel to New York City.

