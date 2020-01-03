LIVE: UNSC meeting on the Middle East following General Soleimani’s assassination: stakeout

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Live from UN headquarters in New York on Friday, January 3 as UN Security Council holds a closed-door meeting on the situation in Syria and the Middle East. The meeting, which had been requested by France and the UK in order to discuss the humanitarian situation in Idlib, is expected to be overshadowed by the news of the targeted assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in the early hours of Friday in Baghdad alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

