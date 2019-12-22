LIVE: Ursids meteor shower lights up skies across the US

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The annual Ursids meteor shower is due to peak on the night of Saturday, December 21, and the following morning.

The Ursids produced up to five-10 meteors per hour and could go up to 50 per hour as was already observed during spectacular events in 1945 and 1986

NOTE: Transmission may be cancelled in event of poor weather (mist, rain, snow, storms).

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly