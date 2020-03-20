LIVE: US coronavirus task force hold press briefing on Covid-19 pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press briefing in Washington DC, Friday, March 20 on the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s briefing, US President Donald Trump affirmed that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two drugs used to treat malaria and severe cases of arthritis, have been approved by the the Food and Drug Administration to test as a treatment against COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump also signed into law a coronavirus relief package that aims to provide free testing for COVID-19, secure two weeks of paid emergency leave, and increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs.

According to Johns Hopkins University, compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, there are 14.250 confirmed cases in the United States and 205 deaths as of March 20.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly