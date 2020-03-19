-
LIVE: US coronavirus task force hold press conference on Covid-19 pandemic
Members of the US coronavirus task force are holding a press conference on Thursday, March 19 on the Covid-19 pandemic in Washington DC.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that aims to provide free testing for COVID-19, secure two weeks of paid emergency leave, and increase federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs.
According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, there are 9,415 confirmed cases in the United States and 150 deaths as of March 19.
