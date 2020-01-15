Share
Live: US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

2 hours ago

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump, and are to vote hours later to send his impeachment articles to the Senate, where his trial will be headed by Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president.

