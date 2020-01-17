LIVE: US Iran Rep Brian Hook holds press briefing in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook is holding a press briefing on the situation in Iran on Friday, January 17 in Washington DC. The briefing comes amid increasing tensions between the US and Iran following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who died as a result of US airstrike early on January 3. The assassination was followed by retaliatory attacks by Iran and the unintentional downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight last Wednesday. The State Department had already abruptly cancelled two congressional briefings this week, where officials were supposed to discuss issues surrounding embassy security and the US relationship with Iran.

