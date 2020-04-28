LIVE: US military jets fly over NYC to honour ​health workers fighting coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live as over a dozen US military jets are set to fly over New York City on Tuesday, April 28, to honour health workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight US Air Force Thunderbird F-16 jets with red, white and blue markings, and seven US Navy Blue Angel jets are expected to take part in the event.

The US has been the hardest-hit country in the world, with over 972 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 55 thousand related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

