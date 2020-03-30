LIVE: US Navy hospital ship arrives in New York City for coronavirus mission

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A US Navy hospital ship named USNS Comfort is expected to dock at Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Monday, March 30, on a mission to aid New Yorkers as the city becomes the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The Comfort’s main goal, according to US President Donald Trump, will be to take care of those patients who aren’t infected with COVID-19 but still require urgent care. The ship was sent off from Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, March 28, in the afternoon.

The ship is equipped with 1,000 patient beds, 12 operating rooms, eight intensive care unit beds, up to 1,200 Navy medical and communications personnel and more than 70 civil service mariners.

The Comfort sailed to New York in 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and has since undertaken domestic missions in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

