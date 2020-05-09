LIVE: Victory Day flowers laid at Berlin’s Soviet War Memorial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Saturday, May 9 as people are expected to gather at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and lay wreaths in honor of those who perished in World War II.

Victory Day marks the capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union at the end of the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War. Tens of thousands of Soviet soldiers died in the Battle of Berlin.

