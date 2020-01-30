LIVE: White House holds briefing following formation of taskforce to combat coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump’s Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll, and Assistant Secretary of Public Health Administration Brett Giroir are holding a joint-press briefing at the White House on Thursday, January 30.

On Wednesday, January 29, the White House announced the formation of a task force to monitor the coronavirus as global health officials seek to combat the outbreak of the disease in China.

The virus has killed at least 170 people so far and infected more than 7,700 in China alone, with more than a hundred cases reported worldwide across twenty countries, including Germany, France, Finland, Canada and the US.

