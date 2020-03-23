LIVE: WHO holds press conference on coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and emergency experts hold a press conference in Geneva on Monday, March 23, to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak situation and the health measures taken by countries to respond to the pandemic.

Ghebreyesus, alongside with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, is also expected to announce the launching of the new joint FIFA/WHO campaign titled “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus.”

