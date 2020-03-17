LIVE: WHO holds press conference on coronavirus outbreak in Europe

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge and emergency experts are giving a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday, March 17, following an online meeting with representatives from the health ministres of the 53 Members States of the WHO European Region.

The meeting was organised to discuss the health measures already taken by countries to respond to the pandemic, and joint actions needed to limit the spread of the virus.

