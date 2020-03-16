LIVE: WHO holds press conference on coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a press conference in the UN building in Geneva on Monday, March16, on the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, as the number of cases continues to multiply worldwide, with tens of millions of people living under unprecedented lockdowns.

