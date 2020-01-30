LIVE: WHO to decide on naming coronavirus ‘global emergency’

The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee is meeting in Geneva on Thursday, January 30, to evaluate whether the new coronavirus spreading from China now constitutes an international emergency. This will be the organisation’s third meeting in a week.

The new strain of coronavirus has spread from China to several other countries, including the US, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Nepal, France and Germany. Cases were also reported in Taiwan, Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly