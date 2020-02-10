-
LIVE: WHO updates media on coronavirus outbreak
The World Health Organization (WHO) is holding a news briefing in Geneva on Monday, February 10 to update the media on the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In China, the death toll has now exceeded 800, surpassing the numbers of victims from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. A 60-year-old US citizen who died in Wuhan on Thursday appears to be the first American to die from the flu-like infection.
