LIVE: WHO updates media on coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, February 11, to update the media on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In China, the death toll has now exceeded 1,000, surpassing the numbers of victims from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

A 60-year-old US citizen who died in Wuhan on Thursday appears to be the first American to die from the flu-like infection.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly