LIVE: WHO updates media on coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding a news briefing in Geneva on Friday, February 14.

The event follows the WHO’s two-day global research and innovation forum on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In China, the death toll has now exceeded 1,000, surpassing the numbers of victims from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

