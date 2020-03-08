LIVE: Women march in Mexico City ahead of 24-hour strike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Feminist protesters are expected to rally against gender-based violence in Mexico City on Sunday, March 8, ahead of a planned 24-hour strike by the country’s female population on the next day.

The slaying of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla in February, sparked outrage and prompted several protests across the country, after an image of the woman’s mutilated body appeared on the front pages of a number of media publications.​ As many as ten women are killed per day in Mexico.

