LIVE: World Dream Cruise quarantined for the fourth day in Hong Kong amid coronavirus tests
Ruptly is live with a view of the World Dream Cruise docked for the fourth day at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on Saturday, February 08, as the ship’s passengers were not allowed to disembark in the city amid coronavirus tests being conducted on the crew and passengers. Before docking in Hong Kong, the cruise was denied entry in Taiwan’s port of Kaohsiung.
Eight former passengers who were on board from January 19-24 were tested positive for the novel virus and 33 people from the crew claimed to have developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections. According to the authorities, tests for 32 of the crew members came back negative, while the last one is still pending.
All crew members that worked in the cabins of the infected passengers have been isolated. There is still no confirmation of infection amongst those on board, however on Friday photographs emerged on Social Media showing Hong Kong paramedics loading a body sealed in plastic into an ambulance parked alongside the cruise.
