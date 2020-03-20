LIVE: World-renowned pianist Denis Matsuev plays empty concert hall amid quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Courtesy Credit: Moscow State Academic Philharmonic

A concert of classical music will be performed in the empty Tchaikovsky Concert Hall by the world-famous pianist Denis Matsuev on Friday, March 20.

This will be the first concert in an empty hall, organized by the Moscow Philharmonic, aimed to support people who are in quarantine and self-isolation.

The concert is supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture.

