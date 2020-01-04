LIVE: Yellow Vests’ and trade unions take to the streets of Paris against pension reforms

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

‘Yellow Vests’ continue their campaign against planned pension reforms by marching through the streets of Paris on Saturday, January 4. They are expected to join forces with trade unions in the afternoon who issued a call to protest.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions.

The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension. Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.

