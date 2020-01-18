-
LIVE: ‘Yellow Vests’ continue protests against pension reforms in Paris
‘Yellow Vest’ protesters demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron’s social and economic policies in Paris on Saturday, January 18.
The nationwide strike over the proposed pension reforms, which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions but on January 11 he stated that he was willing to temporarily suspend plans to raise the retirement age.
