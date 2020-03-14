LIVE: Yellow Vests’ hit the streets of Paris the day before France’s municipal elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Paris on Saturday, March 14, as ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters take to the streets of the French capital the day before the first round of France’s municipal elections.

The protests are taking place despite the ban on gatherings of over 100 people announced by the government, amid precautionary measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, March 13 French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the death toll linked to the coronavirus had risen by 18 in the previous 24 hours to 79 in total.

The Yellow Vests protests, which have been taking place across France for over a year, were initially sparked by a fuel tax, but quickly spread throughout France and evolved into a general expression of dissatisfaction with the status quo.

