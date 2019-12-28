LIVE: ‘Yellow Vests’ protesters take to the streets of Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Yellow Vests continue their campaign ​against planned pension reforms marching through the streets of Paris on Saturday, December 28.

The Yellow Vest protests were initially sparked by a fuel price rise, but quickly spread throughout France and evolved into a general expression of dissatisfaction with the status quo.

