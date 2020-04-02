-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships with sick passengers to approach Florida coast
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are approaching Port Everglades Cruiseport in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 2, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis guaranteed them permission to dock.
Four people have died and dozens of people are sick with flu-like symptoms, including eight who tested positive for COVID-19on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners.
The Zaandam has been stranded at sea for over two weeks after several Latin American countries refused to let the cruise liner dock and the Rotterdam was sent on a rescue operation to support its sister ship.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly