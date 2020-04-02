LIVE: Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships with sick passengers to approach Florida coast

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are approaching Port Everglades Cruiseport in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 2, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis guaranteed them permission to dock.

Four people have died and dozens of people are sick with flu-like symptoms, including eight who tested positive for COVID-19on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners.

The Zaandam has been stranded at sea for over two weeks after several Latin American countries refused to let the cruise liner dock and the Rotterdam was sent on a rescue operation to support its sister ship.

