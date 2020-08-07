-
Liverpool credited with strong fight against COVID-19
A common criticism of the United Kingdom’s tackling of the coronavirus crisis has been a lack of clear, decisive leadership.
Now one city is being held up as an example of how a coordinated community effort can work.
There has been a surge of localised cases in Liverpool but instead of a blanket lockdown, it has just shut down small pockets of the city.
And volunteers are playing a big part in taking care of people.
Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports.
