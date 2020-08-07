Liverpool credited with strong fight against COVID-19

A common criticism of the United Kingdom’s tackling of the coronavirus crisis has been a lack of clear, decisive leadership.

Now one city is being held up as an example of how a coordinated community effort can work.

There has been a surge of localised cases in Liverpool but instead of a blanket lockdown, it has just shut down small pockets of the city.

And volunteers are playing a big part in taking care of people.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Liverpool #UK #Coronavirus