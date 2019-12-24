-
Locals gather for Oaxacan ‘Night of the Radishes’ Christmas tradition
Tableaux made from radishes were displayed in Oaxaca on Monday to celebrate the traditional Night of the Radishes.
Footage shows several pieces made of radishes of different sizes, shapes and meanings, including sculptures of Catholic saints and other Christmas related figures.
‘The Night of the Radishes’, which has become a Christmas tradition, is celebrated every year on December 23. The festival is believed to be held since in 1897 when market vendors began to carve radishes and other vegetables into various figures to attract potential customers.
